J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Barclays

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $130.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 55.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 50.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 36.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 63,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

