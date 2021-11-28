Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $606.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.30. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 64.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 26.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 24,472 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

