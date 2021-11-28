Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Short Interest Update

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ISDAY stock remained flat at $$60.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Israel Discount Bank has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.72.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Israel Discount Bank in a report on Wednesday.

Israel Discount Bank Ltd. is a bank which engages in providing comprehensive banking services through a network of branches in Israel, direct banking services, and digital banking. It operates through the following segments: Household, Private Banking, Minute Businesses, Small Businesses, Medium Businesses, Large Businesses, Institutional Bodies, Financial Management, and Other.

