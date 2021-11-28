iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,269 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,362,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,432,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IYT opened at $266.48 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.50 and a 200-day moving average of $260.82.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

