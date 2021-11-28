iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Increased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS opened at $103.67 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.44 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average of $103.75.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

