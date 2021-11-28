iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,212 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average of $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.69.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

