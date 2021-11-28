iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Decreased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,396 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $180.32 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

