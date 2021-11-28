iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.71

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 6656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,531,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,796,000 after buying an additional 347,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after purchasing an additional 374,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2,452.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after purchasing an additional 856,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 278.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 344,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,690,000.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

