iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261,806 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

EWY stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $96.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

