iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 2.0% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,764,000 after buying an additional 210,969 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,172,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13,558.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 79,859 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after acquiring an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $93.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.12.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.