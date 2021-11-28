iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.