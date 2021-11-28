iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the October 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EWZS opened at $13.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

