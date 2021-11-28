iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Up 1,281.3% in November

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 1,281.3% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

IBTK opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $24.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

