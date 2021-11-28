iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,074,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,054,000 after purchasing an additional 382,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $104.49 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.69.

