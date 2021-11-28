iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Down 72.2% in November

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HEWG opened at $32.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEWG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 175.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 112,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 71,377 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter.

