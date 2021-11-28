iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 686,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,098 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $78,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,840,000 after buying an additional 144,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

