iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 2,726.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,789 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 4.8% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,533 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,549 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,445,000 after acquiring an additional 721,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after acquiring an additional 666,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

IUSV stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $60.25 and a one year high of $75.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.