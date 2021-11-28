iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Acquired by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 96.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF opened at $70.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.77. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

