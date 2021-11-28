iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stake Raised by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,674,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,425 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 9.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $91,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 37,552 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,115,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,931,000 after buying an additional 129,810 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,946,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average is $54.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.