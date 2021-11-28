ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of IS opened at $8.94 on Friday. ironSource has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ironSource by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,627,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in ironSource by 57.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,014,000 after buying an additional 8,644,317 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ironSource by 9,773.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,807 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ironSource by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,483,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ironSource by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,248,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,529,000 after purchasing an additional 825,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

