ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.15.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.
Shares of IS opened at $8.94 on Friday. ironSource has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01.
About ironSource
ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.
