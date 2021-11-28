Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCC traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.97. 2,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.56. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.473 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

