Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.