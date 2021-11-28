Invesco Senior Loan ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 16,010 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 520% compared to the average daily volume of 2,582 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.85 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 87.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 256,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 119,262 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. PPM America Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $2,609,000. Finally, Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 634.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC now owns 1,261,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,000 shares in the last quarter.

