Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Methanex worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Methanex by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 508,299 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,078,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth $5,013,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Methanex by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Methanex by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.03.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

