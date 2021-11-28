Invesco Ltd. Sells 336,886 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,922 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 336,886 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of R1 RCM worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 201,089.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,345 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 32.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 180.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,046 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 74,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,226 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 1,156.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,891 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 107,591 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

RCM opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.70. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

