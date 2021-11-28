Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.28% of HomeStreet worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after buying an additional 128,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after buying an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 18.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

