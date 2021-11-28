Invesco Ltd. Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.18% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HTA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

