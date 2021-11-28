Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $10,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Trupanion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $435,199.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,637 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.80.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $126.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.49 and a beta of 1.98. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $140.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.33.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

