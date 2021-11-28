Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 347.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,132 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,691,000 after acquiring an additional 893,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,770,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,340,000 after purchasing an additional 177,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after purchasing an additional 993,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $41.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.