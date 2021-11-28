Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 608,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,848 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $2,439,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 28.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $339,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

