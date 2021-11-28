Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,863,000 after buying an additional 340,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $983,083,000 after buying an additional 247,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,829,000 after buying an additional 242,828 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $214,898,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 330.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 276,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,438,000 after buying an additional 212,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

ISRG stock opened at $329.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.21. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,839,203 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

