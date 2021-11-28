Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $644.35 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $644.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,191 shares of company stock valued at $49,736,475. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after acquiring an additional 164,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $17.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $666.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,854. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a 1-year low of $348.13 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

