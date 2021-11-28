Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Intevac were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVAC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,396,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Intevac by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 346,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 153,800 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.92. Intevac, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $8.46.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

