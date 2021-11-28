Internet of People (IOP) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $44,292.22 and $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet of People has traded down 68.8% against the dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

