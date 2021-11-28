International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.57. 711,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $103.94 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.