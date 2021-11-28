International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $114.58

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $114.58 and last traded at $115.43, with a volume of 9035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.73.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

The firm has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

