International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Increased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $115.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

