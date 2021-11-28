Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IFP. CIBC downgraded shares of Interfor from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$31.95 on Wednesday. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$19.05 and a 12 month high of C$38.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.32.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

