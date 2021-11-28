Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Shares of ICE opened at $129.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average is $121.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

