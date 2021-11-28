Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Up 230.8% in November

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 230.8% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.30. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 16.63%.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

