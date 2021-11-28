Insight Folios Inc Purchases Shares of 7,987 STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

