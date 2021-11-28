Insight Folios Inc Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 32.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 120.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $276,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $728,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.53.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $391.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.06, a P/E/G ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.24 and its 200-day moving average is $334.21. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.