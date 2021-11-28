Insight Folios Inc Buys New Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Shares of PEAK opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.