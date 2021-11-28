Insider Buying: Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) Insider Purchases A$96,288.00 in Stock

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) insider Alan Watson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$16.05 ($11.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,288.00 ($68,777.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.41.
About Pinnacle Investment Management Group
