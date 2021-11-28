Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires $25,000,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ASAN stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASAN. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Yale University purchased a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth $5,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,513,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth about $183,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

