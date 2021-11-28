Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives $8.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

INFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

INFI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. 542,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,834,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.90. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,693,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 527,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,497,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 223,526 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

