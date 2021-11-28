IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives $3.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of IMV from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 381,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.45.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). IMV had a negative net margin of 14,569.68% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IMV by 44.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

