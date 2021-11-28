Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Price Reaches $3.13 on Major Exchanges

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for $3.13 or 0.00005732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $140.70 million and $3.86 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00061991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00075243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00101301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,068.79 or 0.07458447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,663.84 or 1.00203584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

