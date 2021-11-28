ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of IMGN opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 402,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,178,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 137,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

