ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 6.6%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 11,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 948,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36.
ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.