ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 6.6%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 11,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 948,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 48.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,492 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

